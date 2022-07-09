RICHARDSON,



Patricia A. McDonald



Age 88, passed away on July 7, 2022, at her home in Rushville, Indiana. She was born on January 3, 1934, the daughter of Oda and Ruth Newman. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1951. She married Jack Stevens of Connersville, Indiana, in 1953 and together they had six children. Upon his death, she married Wayne McCreary and upon his death, she married Robert Richardson. Pat loved the Lord and has been actively involved in church all her life. She loved to sing and play piano at Chapel Missionary Church. She never knew a stranger and helped anyone in need. She always had a smile on her face, had a bright personality, and loved to laugh. Pat loved her family immensely. She is survived by her husband, Robert Richardson; her daughter Saundra (Jeff) Weisbecker; her son, Kent (Kathy) Stevens; daughter, Sharon (Roger) Courtney; son, Brad Stevens; stepson, Georgie (Paula) Richardson; and stepdaughter, Betty (Ken) Richardson. Pat had 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lana Jordan; one son, Craig Stevens; and a grandson, Chris Roberts. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chapel Missionary Church, 25261 US 52, Laurel, IN 47024. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com