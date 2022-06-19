RICHARDSON, Patricia



Patricia Richardson, age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1933, in Waynesville, Ohio, to Alvin and Alta (Lewis) Perry. Patricia was a member of Stratford Heights Church. She was employed as Bank Manager at Huntington Bank. She



retired in 1986 after working there for 27 years. Patricia is



survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas; daughter, Karen Griffin of Waynesville; grandchildren, Dylan Griffin and



Dalton Griffin. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Karla Richardson. Patricia is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. No services are planned at this time.



