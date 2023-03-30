X

Richardson, Nancy

Obituaries
Richardson, Nancy Kathryn

Nancy Kathryn Richardson, age 84 of Beavercreek, passed away in South America while traveling on March 19, 2023. She was born November 25, 1938 in St. Clairsville, Ohio the daughter of the late Asel and Katherine Gabel. Nancy proudly served as an air force nurse before opening Busy Beaver Arts and Crafts she then owned and operated Busy Beaver Arts & Crafts for 45 years. She loved bowling and golfing in her free time with friends at Wright Patt. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Kendall Richardson and brother, Alex Gabel. Nancy is survived by her children, Randall (Gretha) Richardson and Kathryn (Tom) Woodruff; grandchildren, Austin, Stephanie, Sabra and Ethan; brother, George Gabel and numerous other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the Richardson and Woodruff families would like for you to do something extra with the people you love. Make a special memory! A Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband of 47 years at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a message for the family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

