Richardson, Dawn R.



RICHARDSON, Dawn R., aged 76, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 24, 2024. Dawn was known for her boundless kindness and ability to find the good in every situation, always offering a positive word or thoughtful encouragement. A devoted follower of Christ, she lived a life full of compassion and grace.



Dawn had a lifelong love of learning, with a particular passion for reading, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Her curiosity and desire for knowledge kept her sharp and engaged with the world around her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill". Dawn is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark & Linda Richardson, and Craig & Carol Richardson; her cherished grandchildren, Kathleen, Jane, Madeline and Elaina; her lifelong friend, Eleanor Peden; and many other relatives and friends who will miss her gentle spirit.



A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at 12 Noon on November 16, 2024, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Brian Heygi officiating.



