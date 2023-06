Richardson, Cecil



Age 81 of Fairfield passed away June 4.



Visitation will be 6 p.m. – until time of Funeral Services and Military Honors (7 p.m.), Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. For more information please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com