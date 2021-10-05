RICHARDSON, Arma
Age 85, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord, September 26, 2021. She is survived by
loving family and friends. Walk through visitation 11:30 AM -12:30 PM, Thursday, October
7, 2021, at H. H. Roberts
Mortuary. Private Family
service. Interment Willow
View Cemetery.
MASK ARE REQUIRED.
HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
