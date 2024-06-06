Rich, Virginia "Jenny"



Aged 88 of Somerville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024. She was born in West Elkton, Ohio on July 29, 1935, to the late Lannie and Blanche (Darr) Bailey Sr. On March 3, 1956, in Liberty, Ind., she married Robert Rich Sr. Virginia, known to her close friends and family as Jenny, spent her early years working at Richard's Pizza, Working Man's Store and Quality Farm and Fleet, but her most rewarding job was being a mom and a grandma. She is survived by her children, Robert (Sharon) Rich Jr., and Teresa Kolb (Steve Back); granddaughters, Amber (Jared) Carey, Ashley (Nick) Ostendorf, Kayla (Erich) Ziegler and Kirsten (Eric) Beckett; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Keelan, Gracynn, Maisyn, Addisyn, and Murphy; her sisters-in-law, Betty Campbell and Bonnie Cosby; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends too numerous to mention by name. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rich Sr., son-in-law, Rodney Kolb; four brothers, Robert, Jack, Junior, and Dickie and sister, Peggy Cisco, and many grand-dogs. Visitation will be held at Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut Street, on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Crary officiating. Burial will follow at Somerville Cemetery. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Somerville Community Church in Jenny's name. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



