RICE, Marjorie E.



96, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, on March 31, 1926, the daughter of Lewis and Julia



(Peters) Martin. Marjorie worked as a registered nurse at Community Hospital for many years. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church. Survivors include her two daughters, Theresa Carnes and Marsha Stapleton; five grandchildren, Tim (Tara) Carnes, Michele Carnes, Jill, Michael, and Amy Stapleton; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2010 and her



sister, Barbara Dillingham in 2020. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Oakwood Village for their



excellent care. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Cynthia



Atwater officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's



Community Mercy Hospice.

