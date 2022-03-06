RICE, Frieda Mae



Frieda Mae Rice, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was born in Rowan County, Kentucky, on May 26, 1935, into the family of Earl and Reba Caskey. Frieda was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years in 2014, Clayton Rice, as well as by her brother, Richard, and her parents, Earl and Reba Caskey. She is survived by a sister, Gina Vasquez; nieces: Betty Jo, Reba, Kristie, Vanessa, Samantha, and long-time friend, Phyllis Sebastian. She was a member of the Berean Baptist Temple. Visitation will be held at the Berean Baptist Temple, 2445 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324 on Saturday, March 12, from 11 AM until 1 PM. Funeral services will be held at the church at 1 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, with Pastors Lonnie Bocook and Joe Hofmann officiating. Interment will be in Byron Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the Rice family.

