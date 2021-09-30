RICE, Don H.



74, of Springfield, passed away at home on September 27, 2021. He was born on February 23, 1947, son of the late John "Dick" and Mildred (Dixon) Rice. Don proudly served his country during Vietnam in the United States Navy. He retired from Navistar after 35 years of service. Don was an active member of the VFW Post 1031 for many years, previously serving as Post Commander. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, mushroom hunting, golf and horseshoe's, winning many trophies. Don is



survived by his daughter, Carie Fraley; one granddaughter,



Sophie; sister, Dot and his close cousin, Chuck; Bobby, who was like a son to Don, along with countless friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda K. McCoy and his twin brother, John M. Rice. A celebration of Don's life will be



announced at a later date.




