RICE, Clinton Allen



Clinton Allen Rice, age 45, of Milford Center, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Born November 4, 1975, to Dale and Betsy Rice, Clint was a 1994 graduate of Hilliard Davidson High School. He received his Undergraduate and Graduate



degrees from Ohio University where he met the love of his life, Dear. They were married on December 10, 2002. He was previously employed by Ernst and Young, Cap Gemini,



Nationwide Insurance and Chase Bank. His employment took him to Belgium, Japan, Singapore, India, Ohio, Florida, Disney World, New York, Georgia and Texas among other locales. Clint was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is remembered by his family and friends for his overwhelming love of life. He valued the importance of everyday life and appreciated each day. He grew up learning to love the simple things, wanting the best for others and would go out of his way to give you the shirt off his back. He liked to go 4-wheeling, sitting around the campfire, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, running marathons with his sisters and working on his Jeep. Clint and his wife started the Fairbanks Chapter of "Blessings In A Backpack." This was important and reflected his kind and generous nature. He loved the outdoors and had many fun adventures hunting and fishing with his dad, grandfathers, friends and children. He truly loved traveling, getting together with family and spending time at their remote cabin near Zaleski State Forest-lovingly referred to as "Dear's Haven." He is described by his co-workers and friends as hard-working, inspirational, supportive, selfless, kind, a good friend, charitable, helpful, a good listener and always doing for others. Clint and his family attended Marysville United Methodist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 year, Thorntheera "Dear," daughter Tara and son



Clinton, Jr. "CJ" Rice, his parents Dale and Betsy Rice, his sister and brother-in-law Lindy and Brad Dulle and nieces Anna and Sidney, sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Josh Gonglik and nephew and nieces Jacob, Halley and Rilynn, father-in-law and mother-in-law Thanu and Nongyao Kulachol, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tharin and Rathachanok Kulachol and nieces Tharisa and Sinidtha, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Thanat and Wassana Kulachol, and many friends. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021, at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY-DUBLIN



CHAPEL, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, Ohio, 43064 (614)-733-0080 where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 7:00 p.m. WEDNESDAY with Reverend Peggy Hoy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Blessings In A Backpack" for the Fairbanks Local School District. To do so, please Google "Blessings In A Backpack" and under donations, indicate in the memo that it is for Fairbanks Local School District.



(Donation envelopes will also be available at the Funeral Home.) Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to share your favorite memories of Clint and to send your condolences to the Rice Family.

