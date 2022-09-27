RHYMER, Sherry Ann



Age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Sherry was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 17, 1949, to Bert Croucher Sr. and Mary (Hensley) Croucher.



Sherry is survived by her partner, Mike Williams; her children, Tammy Wagers, Jeffrey (Kelly) Rhymer, and James Rhymer; her siblings, Deborah (Rob) Robinson and Bert Croucher; and numerous grandchildren. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Paul David Rhymer II; and her son, Paul David Rhymer III.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. William Flannery officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com