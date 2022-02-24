RHOTON, Hubert Lee



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born on April 8,1930, in Duffield, Virginia. He is survived by his children:



Sherry (Randy) Strom,Teresa (Trini) Rendon, Steve (Debbie) Rhoton, Kim Fields,11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, Virginia, will be facilitating the services on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Kaylor's Chapel, Duffield Virginia. Family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Graveside service will follow at McKinney-Carter Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at:



