Rhodus, Tess

RHODUS (nee Courtney), Tess Michelle

51, passed away on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, at home. She is survived by her mother, Ruthetta Singleton, her husband Douglas, their four children, Taylor, Dakota, Bai and DJ, two grandchildren; Tori and Riley. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home at 4676 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014 from 5 – 7PM.


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

