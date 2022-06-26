Rhodus, Tess

RHODUS (nee Courtney), Tess Michelle



51, passed away on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, at home. She is survived by her mother, Ruthetta Singleton, her husband Douglas, their four children, Taylor, Dakota, Bai and DJ, two grandchildren; Tori and Riley. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home at 4676 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014 from 5 – 7PM.



