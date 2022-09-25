RHODES, Doris Ann



Doris Ann Rhodes, age 91, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Bethany Village. She was born June 5, 1931, in Zimmerman, Ohio, the daughter of the late Horace and Frances (Ginn) Ferguson. Left to cherish Doris' memory are her son, Dennis (Jacalyn) Rhodes; daughters, Barbara Rhodes and Katy (Mark) Anderson; grandchildren, Jonathan Rhodes, Natalie Matthews, and Jerry (Dominique) Matthews; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Keymon, Shamiyah, and Quadarius Matthews; brother-in-law, Walter Rhodes; sister-in-law, Helen Webb; several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Doris became deaf at a very young age and attended Kennedy School for the Deaf. She then attended Beavercreek Township School graduating in 1951. Her hard working and resilient spirit carried her through her life challenges. She went on to work several jobs and retired from DESC after 26 years, where she received many awards and commendations for her work. Doris was very well known for her sense of humor and contagious laugh. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, solitaire, crafting, and taking walks. She was a talented sewer, making clothing for her family. She volunteered as a 4-H Advisor for many years with her sewing club, The Nifty Needles and Bellbrook 4-H Winners. Doris loved her family more than anything, especially babies, which made her the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Rhodes; grandson, Christopher Rhodes; sister-in-law, Eva Fuller and brother-in-law, Bob Webb. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek) where a memorial service celebrating Doris' life will follow at 6:00 pm. Donations in Doris' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, (31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459) or Ohio Valley Voices (for the deaf) (Development: 6642 Branch Hill-Guinnea Pike, Loveland, OH 45140). Please visit newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

