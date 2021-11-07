RHODES, Bessie L.



Age 87, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday,



November 8, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory



Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

