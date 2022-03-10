RHODEN, Ruth

RHODEN (Miller), Ruth Evelyn



Age 89 of Englewood, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Costa Mesa,



California. Ruth was a secretary for the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union and was a member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ. She is survived by her grandchildren: Lori Moore, Brian (Liisa) Roberts, Sean (Amy) Roberts, Joe Silko, great-grandchildren: Hannah, Justin, Marissa, Owen, Brynn, Mikko, daughter-in-law: Samantha Rhoden, sister:



Janie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Rhoden, daughter:



Colleen Silko, son: James Rhoden, parents: Howard and



Martha Miller and siblings: Jeanie, Dorothy "Dottie", Corky, Carmen, Pat, Floyd and Margaret. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Kindred



Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. To view the service for Ruth and leave an



online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com