Rhoads, Vera B.



Vera (Blagg) Rhoads, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27 at The Sanctuary at Wilmington Place in Dayton, OH. She was born August 10, 1929, in Dayton, OH to Paul Blagg and Fanchon (Potts) Blagg. She was a graduate of Stivers High School and a lifelong resident and lover of all things Dayton. She loved nature, feeding the squirrels in the park and the Dayton Mounted Police horses. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger, sister Carol (Blagg) Alford, nieces Paula (Alford) Bruns and Penny (Alford) Rogers and nephew Steven Alford. She is survived by her nephew Randall Alford, special friend David Klosterman and many members of the Dayton Police force. A special thanks to the staff at The Sanctuary for all they did in caring for Vera. A private graveside service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



