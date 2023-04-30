Rhoads, Sandra

Rhoads (Marple), Sandra



age 81 of Dayton, passed away April 19, 2023. She was born August 6, 1941 and grew up in Williamsburg, KY. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1959 and from Cumberland College in 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Baldy" Rhoads; parents, Pat and Mary Marple, and sister, Mary Margaret. She is survived by her brother, Pat Michael Marple, her niece and nephew, special friends Diane Smith and Susan McAllister and many good friends. She was a 3rd grade teacher in Beavercreek and retired from there. Inurnment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 170 N. Valley Rd. Xenia, OH 45385 on Thursday, May 11 at 2 PM. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, or any charity of your choice, in Sandra's memory. Please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com to share memories of Sandra.

