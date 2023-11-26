RHOADS, Richard Dwain "Dick"



Age 91, went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara (Swab) Rhoads; sister, Betty Wyan; daughters, Terri (Allen) Easterday, Nancy Watt and Lynda Stephens; 6 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. Visitation and services will all be held at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE. Visitation is 5-8 pm Fri. Dec. 1 and service is 10 am Sat. Dec. 2.



