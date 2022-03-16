RHOADES, Darrell R.



Darrell R. Rhoades, age 80, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born in Germantown, OH, on February 11, 1942, to the late Floyd and Violet (Wright) Rhoades. Darrell was a retired Machinist from Miamisburg Mound. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, and the Germantown Lion's Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Judith L. Rhoades. He is survived by 2 sons, Kevin



(Betty) Rhoades, and Dwayne (Jennifer) Rhoades; 7 grandchildren, Mandy (Chris), Dustin (Whittney), Owen, Elaine, Sara, Claire and Justin; a great-grandson, Wyatt; his brother, Floyd (Sandy) Rhoades; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and dear friends. A Graveside Committal Service and Lion's Club Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Lion's Club or Hospice of Dayton. Dalton Funeral Home, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

