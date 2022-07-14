RHEA, Rhonda

RHEA, Dr. Rhonda



Dr. Rhonda Rhea was called to the LORD while peacefully sleeping in her bed on June 10, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. Rhonda was a born a "STAR" on April 3, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to Mr. James L. Rhea, Jr., and Dr. Marlene D. Rhea years before Coca-Cola Bottling Company Talent Scouts discovered Rhonda with her family at a local grocery store. Rhonda appeared as "child Star" on television and print ads around the world for Coca-Cola. She is the second child born to her parents and was affectionately known as "The Baby," to her only Big Sister Monica Rhea.



Dr. Rhonda Rhea possessed superlative genetic predispositions allowing her to qualify after testing as a very intelligent child with an IQ of over 130. She is a proud graduate of John H. Patterson Cooperative High School, Hampton Institute, Howard University School of Law and Howard University School of Divinity where she is the "Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Presidential Scholar".



Dr. Rhonda Rhea, an accomplished Theologian and Thought Leader worked as a Chaplain at the Washington Hospital Center. Dr. Rhea, the writer, orator, published author and publisher, innovator and creator of The Kente Kid Doll Collection (Smithsonian Gift Shops) has written books ranging from "Invitation To Love: Celebrating The Love Poems of Paul Laurence Dunbar" to her "Spiritual Journey Through Breast Cancer" and many more.



Dr. Rhonda Rhea previously worked for the Dayton VA, The Berry Company (Office of the General Counsel), U.S. Department of Justice (Office of the General Counsel), Lexis-Nexis and The Rhea School District.



Dr. Rhonda Rhea leaves her only son who is the love of her life M. Carson Arrington, dear and loyal niece Rhea Beckett, devoted sisters Monica Rhea and Donna Rhea Bailey (Malchijah) and their children Camryn and Donovan, dear aunt Jennifer Foster and her children Crystal, Carla, Ronnie and Marlene, loving uncle George "Ricky" Smith and his children RaShawn and Mariah Smith, dear cousin-brother Maurice "Hawkman Jr." Ware, cousins Steve, Kathy and Mike Ware, Brian "Kim" Norvell, Lisa, Melanie and David Gates, Robin, Robert Jr., and Damon Bostick (RIP) and loyal dear friend Lisa Jo Parker to cherish her fond memories.



Dr. Rhonda Rhea is preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandmother Mrs. Alma Lee Woodruff and paternal grandparents Mr. Hurley and Mrs. Grace Carson Rhea Covington.



Family will receive friends on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 9:00am – 10:30am at Thomas Funeral Home. Interment West Memory Garden 11:00am.

