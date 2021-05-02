REYNOLDS, Rose Ann

REYNOLDS (Bridgeford), Rose Ann



Rose Ann (nee Bridgeford) Reynolds, age 81, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. Rose was born in Franklin County, Indiana on September 22, 1939, to Rawn and Thelma (nee Patterson) Bridgeford. She attended Fairfield High School. In 1956, she married Bobby Reynolds. Rose is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Reynolds; her sons, Rawn Reynolds and Steve Reynolds; her daughter, Diana Reynolds; her grandchildren, Shelby Reynolds, Kristen Newton, Jessica Reynolds and Caleb Reynolds; her great grandchildren, Zoe, Skyla, Aubrey,



Abigail, Mason and Ashton; her brothers, Herbert Bridgeford, Irvin (Pauline) Bridgeford; her sister, Debra (Hubert) Ledford; her sister-in-laws, Charlene Bridgeford and Veda Young; her brother-in-law, Larry Reynolds; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Nicholas Rawn Reynolds; her brothers, Herman, Lonnie and Trevor Bridgeford; and sister, Reba Alcorn.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

