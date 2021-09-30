REYNOLDS, Patricia Rose



In the early morning hours, Saturday, September 25, 2021, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ came to escort Patricia Rose Reynolds, 86, from Monroe, OH, to meet her Almighty Father in heaven. She was born April 1, 1935, in Hartford, CT, the daughter of William and Alice (O'Meara) Canny. Pat grew up in Hartford, CT, and graduated from Milford High School in 1953. After graduation she enlisted the United States Air force from 1953 to 1955. On June 6,1987 she married Glenn Reynolds and they eventually relocated to Ohio. Being avid football fans of The Ohio State University, they spent many years traveling all over to attend the games and even going to watch them at the Rose Bowl. She was a member of Jacksonburg United Methodist Church in Middletown, OH, and enjoyed doing whatever was needed of her, especially attending to the weekly bulletin. One of her greatest joys was her weekend retreat "Road to Emmaus" which greatly strengthened her walk with God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Ed (Amelia) Canny; step-mother, Rose Canny; step-sister Rose Marie Canny; step-father Donald Graves, and Richard Leupold, the father of her children. Patricia is survived by her husband of 34 years, Glenn; her children, Terri Leefers of FL, Cindy (Norm) Lippelt of IL, Scott (Laura) Leupold of MO, Rick Leupold of AZ and Patrice "Petey" Leupold of IL; bonus daughters, Tracy Hulse and Kathy Johns both of OH. And last but not least her BFF Carole Strock of IL. A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Saturday, November 6 , 2021, starting at 3pm at Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Middletown



Oxford Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations could be sent to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church at the address listed above. For full obituary or to leave on-line condolences for the family please visit



