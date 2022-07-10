REYNOLDS, Joan

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 92 of Arcanum, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 7, 2022, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Duane in 2019. Joan taught 1st and 3rd grades at Arcanum-Butler Elementary for many years and was a longtime member of Faith UMC in Arcanum. She is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Fri., July 15 at Faith UMC in Arcanum with burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the KREITZER FUNERAL HOME, 204 N. MAIN ST., ARCANUM, 5-7 pm Thursday and at the church Friday from 10 am until service time. Donations may be made to either Faith UMC Mission Fund or EverHeart Hospice in Greenville. Email condolences may sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

