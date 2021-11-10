springfield-news-sun logo
REYNOLDS, Donna R.

Age 69, of Riverside, passed away October 30, 2021. She was born March 29, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jason and Maxine Spears. In addition to her parents, Donna was

preceded in death by her

husband of 50 years, Samuel Reynolds, who passed away just 25 days before her; sons:

Jason Reynolds and Jimmy Neace; son-in-law, John

Messer; grandson, Max

Reynolds; and brother, David Spears. Donna is survived by her children: Samuel Reynolds (Pamela), Amy Reynolds (Shawn Fleming) and Billy Reynolds (Amanda); 7 grandchildren:

Cassandra, Bailey Starr (Corey), Jerrica, Jason, Amber, Megan and Savanna; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including Rebecca Kalbach and Sue Lay. Donna retired from Huber Heights

Public City Schools, where she was a school bus driver for many years. She loved her grandchildren and loved making people happy. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on

Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. To share a memory of Donna or leave a special

message for her family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

