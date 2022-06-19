REYNOLD, Lynn R.



77, of Springboro, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born



February 17, 1945 in York, PA, to the late C. Raymond and Margaret (Miller) Reynold.



Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kerry; his children, Sheryl (Reihl) Mahoney and Brian (Meredith) Reynold; three grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Susan



(Jerry) Gleason; several nieces and nephews; his "furever" faithful companion, Jake; and many other family members and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Sponseller.



Lynn was a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania where he received a Bachelor's degree in accounting and worked at LexisNexis while living in Ohio. He attended First Baptist Church of Springboro. Lynn was a faithful New York Yankees fan and a long time season ticket holder for the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed collecting model trains, and was a capable mechanic, performing routine maintenance and repairs on his personal cars. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Marine Corps Reserves.



A visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459. His final resting place will be at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org ) or the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.com) in Lynn's memory.



