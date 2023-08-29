Reyes, Benito

Reyes, Sr., Benito "Ben"



Benito "Ben" Reyes, Sr., 89, of Springfield, passed away August 24, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 4, 1934 in Yorktown, Texas, the son of Emmanuel and Isabel (Gonzales) Reyes. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Carol E. (Thornburg) Reyes; children, Mary Elizabeth Reyes, Frances Wyatt, Janie Reyes, Darryl Glenn Newsome, Benito G. Reyes, Jr., and Jamie G. Mowell; Carol's daughter, Lisa Fern Tillberry; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren in both Ohio and Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday in the Westside Christian Community Church, 1343 Maiden Ln, Springfield with Pastors Costy Saba and Joel Zimmerman officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



