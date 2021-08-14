REY, Michael



Michael "Mike'" Rey, 67, departed peacefully in Columbus on August 5. He is survived by his partner Vernell Braxton and daughter Michaella Rey. He is also survived by three



sisters Margo Okazawa-Rey, Valerie Kitchens, and Rhonda Davis; nephew Prentice Wells (Melinda), and scores of close friends. He attended Carlson



Elementary School and Patterson Cooperative High School.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hampton University, Hampton, VA, to honor alumnae, Vernell Braxton and the late Elvira Baber.

