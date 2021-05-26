REVEAL, Shirley Marie



SHIRLEY MARIE REVEAL, age 70, of Springfield, passed away on May 25, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Franklin County on April 21, 1951, daughter of the late William and Mary (Cross) Cordle, Sr. Shirley loved the Lord and faithfully served as a Sunday School and Vacation



Bible School Teacher at First Freewill Baptist Church, where she was a member with her husband, Bob. She was loved by everyone she met. She worked at Olan Mills for 22 years, and was director of the Grand Court Springfield, now Springfield Assisted Living, prior to retirement in 2009. Shirley leaves



behind her husband of 35 years, Robert A. Reveal; son, Wayne (Crystal) Justice; step-son, Marty (Ellen) Reveal; step-daughters, Rhonda Reveal and Rachel (David) Thigpen; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, William (Anita) Cordle Jr., Becky Jones, Debbi (David) Hutzell, Jane (Fred)



Miller and Dan (Jill) Cordle; sisters-in-law, Shirley Cordle and Jeanette Cordle. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, David Reveal; and two brothers, Jerry Cordle, David Cordle and Jack Cordle. Family and friends are invited to



gather from 4-7pm, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the First Freewill Baptist Church, 1028 Lafayette Ave., Springfield. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday at 11:30am in the church, with Rev. Adam McCarty Officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest following the service at Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by



visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



