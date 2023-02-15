REUGER, Lola

RUEGER, Lola Maxine



Age 102, of Enon, died peacefully at Hospice of Dayton, on February 12, 2023. She was born on February 10, 1921, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Bertha (Cutshall) McCutcheon. She graduated from Enon High School in 1939, and lived in Springfield most of her life. She was an active member of Rocky Point Chapel for over 60 years, and was a dedicated volunteer at Community Hospital for more than 40 years. Her numerous acts of kindness and caring for so many, plus her deep belief in God, has assuredly paved her way to Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Dan L. Rueger in 2008; brother, John; sister-in-law, Lucille; and a very special aunt, Ercile. Survivors include her son, Ronald (Joy) Rueger of Charleston, SC; daughter, Mary Beth Pilcher (Mike) of Enon. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life, and they include Brian (Neely) Rueger of Philadelphia, PA, Brenton (Jessica) Rueger of Charleston, SC, Katy (Clint) Stein of San Antonio, TX, Katie Estes (Bob) of Springfield, and Tony (Mayra) Smaldon of Chicago, IL; twelve great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Will, Chandler, Sophie, Kaius, Emily, Steven, Ethan, Gabe, Ben and Maverick; former daughter-in-law, Ginger Rueger of Charleston, SC; and special cousins, Julie Brewer, Carol Patterson and Marsha Ridenour. The family would like to thank Vicki Gaeke, Gigi Corbean and the dedicated caregivers from Comfort Keepers and A Caring Companion, for the love and care they provided mom. Maxine's family would also like to extend their gratitude to all of the angels from Hospice of Dayton, who provided her the best comfort and care on her final journey. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11am-1pm, in the Rocky Point Chapel, 3928 Old Mill Road, Springfield, where a celebration of Maxine's life will begin at 1:00pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Maxine's name to Rocky Point Chapel or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Rueger Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.







