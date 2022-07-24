RENTZ, Richard J.



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away on July 20, 2022, with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Edward Rentz. Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; children: Mike and Joy Rentz of Middletown, Lisa and Jack McCumber of Bellfontaine, Teresa Spohn of Kettering, Scott Rentz of Waynesville, and Tom and Vicki Rentz of Centerville; grandchildren: Brandon, Bryan and Bryce Rentz, Amber Gould, Michael Pummell, Joey Spohn, Tiffany Cheeks, Kourtney, Brooke, Molly, Anthony and Caroline Rentz; great-grandchildren: Colten and Kayden Rentz, Peyton, Jordan, and Brayden Matheny, Madison and Nolen Pummell, Atlas, Quinton and Cooper Cheeks. The visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hill Location. The funeral service will be at 11am, Wednesday, July 27th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or to Crossroads Hospice at www.crossroadshospice.com. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

