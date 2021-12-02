RENTZ, Patricia Stine



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on November 24, 2021. Daughter of the late Rollins and Betty (Cochran) Stine.



Survived by her children Jeffrey and Sherry Rentz. A graduate of Fairview High school where she enjoyed being a majorette. She worked for many years in the Centerville city Schools as the secretary at Driscoll Elementary and continuing at Primary Villages North and South, where she worked closely with



students.



A chapel service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, on December 6 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ.



Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (www.newcomerdayton.com).

