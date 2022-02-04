RENNER, Eddye Eileen



Age 78 of Dayton, passed away January 31, 2022. She was born December 7, 1943, in Weatherford, TX, to the late



Eldred and Dorothy (Webb) Johnson. In addition to her



parents, Eddye was preceded in death by her husband,



Robert Renner.



She is survived by her two children, Ty Roberts and Zondra (Bob) Harris; grandchildren, Jacklyn Grigsby, Justin Roberts, Jenna Roberts and James



Harris; 5 great-grandchildren, Kyla Grigsby, Johnny Grigsby Jr., Malia Hunter, Kailani Hunter and Kannon Montgomery; step-children, Erica Helton, Robert Renner Jr. and Michael Couch; siblings, Eldred "Sonny" (Cheryl) Johnson and Michael (Kathye) Johnson; numerous nieces, extended family and dear friends.



Eddye worked and retired from NCR.



Family will receive guests from 12-1 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Dave Bickers officiating. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



To share a memory of Eddye or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

