Reiling, Suzanne G. of Centerville, Ohio passed away on June 26, 2023.



Suzanne (Sue) was born on April 29, 1939, to Joseph and Celeste Geyer of Dayton Ohio. She was an only child but surrounded herself with loving family throughout her life. Sue was a graduate of Julienne High School and the University of Dayton with a degree in Education. In 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Reiling Jr. M.D., at St. Albert the Great Church in Kettering. After a short honeymoon, they moved to Boston for Walt's medical training. Sue taught briefly in the local elementary school, but she quickly focused her attention on starting a family and had four children in five years.



They returned from Boston in 1970 and moved into their new home in Centerville, where Sue lived the rest of her life. In 1980, they welcomed their fifth child to the family. Sue was an immensely loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who devoted her life to caring for others. Sue's selflessness, kindness, patience and generosity were felt by all who knew her.



Sue was a devout Catholic and member of Incarnation parish. She was a life-long lover of animals. Starting with her dachshund Timmy, Sue always had a dog, cat, or bird (sometimes more than one) and took care of the birds in the neighborhood as well. She enjoyed family trips, especially to the family cottage on Indian lake.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter Reiling Jr. MD, her daughter Betsy and her daughter-in-law Jodie. She is survived by her children Walter (JoAnne), Mary McMahon (Edward), Joe (Cindy), Jennifer Richter (Moritz) and her grandchildren Krista (John Shabosky), AJ, Megan, Emily, Matthew, Charlotte, Alex and Kevin.



In lieu of flowers the family would request donations in her name to the Walter Reiling Jr. Scholarship Fund of the Good Samaritan Foundation, Dayton; or the Christ Child Society of Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am Friday July 7 at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, July 6 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery



