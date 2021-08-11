REIF, Elizabeth Marie



Age 20, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021. She was born on February 15, 2001, the daughter of John and Susan (nee Regner) Reif. Elizabeth was a friend to many. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and will be sadly missed by many. She is survived by her loving



parents, John and Susan Reif, grandfather Donald Regner, grandmother Juanita Reif, sister Holly Henson, many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends including Mady, Morgan,



Tailor, and Shannon. She was also preceded in death by her brother Tyler Reif, grandmother JoAnn Regner, and uncle Donnie Regner. In her death, Elizabeth will continue giving life through her organ donations. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 8:30 AM-9:45 AM. We will be proceeding at 10:00 AM from the funeral home to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Ave, Hamilton, 45015, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Donations in Elizabeth's name may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church https://www.saintanncc.com/Online-Giving.

