REIDY, Lowell Thomas "Tom"



Age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was a graduate of Fairmont High School and the University of Dayton where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Si business fraternity. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Tom was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He enjoyed watching Western movies, reading and spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Barbara (Seifert) Reidy, son: Kevin (Amy) Reidy of Englewood, daughter: Karen (Doug) Brush of Butler Twp., grandchildren: Dallas, Lydia, Mason, Noah, Lily, Mikayla, great-grandchildren: Paisley, Silas, Nova, sister: Linda (Joseph) Pokorski of Kettering, brother: Robert (Bev) Reidy of Centerville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was



preceded in death by his parents: James and Florence (Duerr) Reidy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church, (5401 N. Main St., Dayton) with Father Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as



celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Polk Grove



Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com