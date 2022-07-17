REIDER, Patrice Colleen



Patrice Colleen Reider, born on May 21, 1960, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father, John Reider; step-father, Hobart "Les" Chase; sister, Sharon Reider; grandparents, Dorothy Reider, Martin and Philomena Blashock; and aunt, Jean Wilde. Patrice was valedictorian of her class when she graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School. Her college years were at the University of Notre Dame and she proceeded to receive a Master's degree from Xavier University. She lived most of her adult years in Cincinnati and only returned to Middletown recently due to health issues. Patrice is survived by her mother, Janet Chase; step-sisters, Rose Ann (Mark) Eckart, Catherine (Kevin) Bente, Regina Stugmyer, Mary Chase, Monica (Dillis) Bolton and Anita (Joe) Foley; step-brothers, Paul (Sally) Chase, Joseph Chase and Richard Chase; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.). Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202 - OR - the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elisnore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

