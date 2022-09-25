REID, Robert

REID, Jr., Robert Perry "Diddy Boy"



Age 72, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022. A graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1968. He retired from General Motors and was Co-Owner of Reid's Concrete. Preceded in death by parents, Robert Sr. and Betty Jane Reid. He is survived by his loving wife, Renee Reid; daughters, Robin Cordo, Candance (Dan) Beisner, Arianna Reid; sons, Michael (Michelle) Jones of Atlanta, GA, Demetrius Cabral, Shamari Reid; sisters, Elaine Royston of Cleveland, OH, Janeneice (Joseph) Howard, Sabrina Reid; brothers, Gregory (Shirley) Reid, Tyrone (Deborah) Reid; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many great friends. Visitation will be held 10 am-12 pm Saturday, October 1, at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Road. Family will receive friends during this time. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.

