Reid, Margaret Elizabeth



Reid, Margaret E., 66, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness. Margaret was born August 20, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Rufus and Frances (Billings) Reid. She worked for First Light Home Care for 10 years. Survivors include two sons, Tim (Jennifer) Reid and Billy Reid; four grandchildren, Collin, Jenna, Kily and Royal; three siblings, Howard Reid, Barbara Clark and Lillian Collins; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Steve and Russell. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



