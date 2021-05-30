REID, Charles F.



Age 75, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family and friends on Friday, May 28, 2021. Charles was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on April 3, 1946, to Granville and Daisy Reid. On October 2, 1964, he married the love of his life, Carol J. Riley. Charles worked at H.P Deuscher Company and American Fan Company for many years before retirement. He enjoyed fishing, the company of family and friends and his beloved dog, Cooper.



Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol J. Reid; his sons, Charles Franklin (Rhonda) Reid Jr. and James Michael



Reid; his grandchildren, James Michael Lawson, Samuel



Nicholas Reid and Makyla Deann Reid; his three great-grandchildren, Michael Alan Lawson, Andrew Thomas



Browning, and Isabella Sophia Browning; his siblings,



Granville (Aileen) Reid Jr., Kenneth Reid, Phyllis (Jennings) Fields, Leah (J. Harold) Fischer, Brenda Crawford and Sandra Jordan; his in-laws, Ruby Reid, Donna Gail Reid and Mike



Marshall; and many other family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Shelby Jean Warren, Shirley Don Reid, Bobby Ray Reid and Peggy Rose Marshall.



The family would like to thank all the family, friends, and neighbors for all their kindness and generosity through this trying journey to help their loved one reach his destiny to be with the Lord! They would also like to thank the team at Hospice Care of Southwest Ohio for the excellent care and comfort they provided.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio.



Visitation will be held at Rominger Funeral Home, 402 Richmond Road, Manchester, Kentucky, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 5:00 PM.

