REEVES, Donald Ray
Age 68 of Somerville, passed away December 21, 2021. He was born May 12, 1953, the son of Russell and Virgina (Black) Reeves. Donnie is
survived by his mother; his
children, Ricky (Wendy) Reeves, Douglas (Elizabeth) Reeves, Brittany Reeves, Randy
(Michelle) Jones; grandchildren, Sebastian, Shay, Paysley, and Toby Ray Reeves; his brothers, Billy Wayne (Beverly) Reeves and Ronnie Joe Reeves; lifelong best friend, Rick
Newman; special friend Kim Marsh and her family Sasha
(Patrick) McDonald, Levi and Logan Marsh, her grandchildren Kora, Leah, Kole. Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Russell Reeves. Private memorial services to be held for his children.
