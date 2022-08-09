REEVES, Al



Al Reeves, age 84, born June 24, 1938, died on August 6, 2022, at his home in South Vienna, Ohio. He was a son of Maudie Ethel (Leming) Reeves and James Delmar Reeves.



Al was a US Army veteran proudly serving his country from 1957-1960. He was a Commander at VFW Post 1176 and facilitated the construction of a new building in London, Ohio.



He spent his lifetime as a self-employed contractor, working in construction, and was the owner and operator of Reeves Trucking.



Al and his family loved and built race cars, racing in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Sue (Unger) Reeves; children James Allen (Lynn) Reeves, Richard Ray (Dusty) Reeves, and Karen Sue Reeves Miller; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters,1 sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and many racing friends and family.



Al was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, four sisters, and 2 grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Faith Assembly Worship Center, 2600 US Route 40, London, Ohio 43140, with Pastor Jerry Poff officiating. Interment will follow in South Vienna Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the time of services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Al's name be sent to your local county's D.A.R.E Program, or the Wounded Warrior Project online at



https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio where online condolences may be shared at



www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com