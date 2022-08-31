REES, Verna Louise



Age 92 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Randall Residence of Centerville. She was born February 27, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Glenna Tullis. After graduating from Centerville High School, Verna attended Wittenberg University where she majored in physical education. She was a multi sport standout (field hockey, basketball, softball) at a time when women's athletics were not widely promoted. During her collegiate career she received the Sweater Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Women's Athletic Association at the time. In 2007, Verna was recognized for her outstanding athletic prowess and was inducted into the Wittenberg Athletics Hall of Honor. Verna worked as a physical education and women's field hockey coach at Fairmont East High School. Verna was active in her community where she taught body management and swimming. She was also an active member in her Kappa Delta sorority alumni chapter. Verna loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, scuba diving and playing tennis. In her later years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling the world with Don. Verna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald; sons, Jack (Nora) Rees, Daniel (Amy Regan) Rees; grandchildren, John Rees, Ben Rees, Emily Rees and Alison Rees, as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Eugene Tullis and granddaughter, Cathy Rees. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

