REES, Merrillyn Sue



Died April 15, 2021. Born November 29, 1937, daughter of William and Dorothy (Weimer) Rinehart in Donnelsville, Clark County, Ohio. Wife of William Earl Rees, who predeceased her. Mother of Elizabeth (Richard) Roland, Columbus, OH, David Rees, New York, NY, and Carol (Theodore) Manley, Columbus, OH. Grandmother of Andrew (Ally) Whitacre, Columbus, OH, Allison (John) Kang, Fountain Valley, CA, Michelle Whitacre, Kent, OH, Evan Manley and Gigi Manley, Columbus OH. Great-Grandmother of Ruth Whitacre, Columbus, OH.



Survived by sister Dorothy Beher Wabash, IN. Predeceased by sisters Judith Young, Laura Bock, Molly Neher and brother William Thomas Rinehart. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.


