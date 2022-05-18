REEDY, Mary "Maegene"



92, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on May 11, 2022. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on January 18, 1930, to the late Henry and Leona Reid. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Homer Edgar Reedy and her daughter Valerie Hoffman. Maegene is survived by her sons Terry (Marilyn) Reedy and Steven (Susan) Reedy; grandchildren Joseph Hoffman, Christopher Hoffman, Troy Frazier, Lisa Woodrome, Matthew Reedy and Scott Reedy; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be at 9 AM on Wednesday until the time of service. Maegene will be laid to rest at Springboro Cemetery.

