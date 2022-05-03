REED, Walter Eugene



Walter Eugene Reed, age 85, of Trenton, went to be with the Lord on his day, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born September 26, 1936, to Oscar and Effie (Mount) Reed in the home he resided in his whole life. Walter was a Water Department Technician for the City of Trenton retiring after 20 plus years of dedicated service. He was a devoted, life-long member of Trenton Christian Church. When Walter wasn't fishing, you often found him carving wood. However, one of Walter's biggest joys was building fires. Walter is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years,



Francis (La Rue) Reed; loving children, Kenneth (Ruth) Reed, Michael (Jackie) Reed, Laura (Doug) Rezanka; cherished grandchildren, Kurtis (Mona) Reed, Kayli (Daniel) Rudd, Kaleb (Amy) Reed, Kelsi Rezanka, Kaitlyn Reed, Kevin Rezanka, Kristopher Rezanka, Kameron Reed; beloved great-granchildren, Keegan Rudd, Layla Reed, Delilah Rudd; loving step-children, Becky (Larry) Daniel, Rhonda (Todd) Taylor; loving step-grandchildren, Meredith (Blake) Downey, Cassandra (Chris) Daniel, Jeff Taylor, Michael Taylor, Alex (Katy) Taylor; beloved step-great-grandchildren, Graham Downey, Margot Downey, Quinn Taylor; cherished siblings, Janet Reed, Johanna Reed, and Harold Reed. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Linda Mae (Vance) Reed; grandson, Kyle Vance Reed; step-son, Robert Graham; sisters, Mattie Haag, Bertha Hill, Dorothy Reed; brothers, Louis, Floyd, Arthur, and Oscar Reed. Walter is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 1020 W State St. Trenton, OH 45067. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Wayne Miles officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Middletown, OH 45005, In Memory of Walter. Sympathy may be expressed by leaving an online condolence to the



family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



