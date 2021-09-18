springfield-news-sun logo
X

REED, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

REED, Kenneth R.

Age 84, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 10, 1937, in Cedarville, Ohio.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Urban Flohre; a son-in-law: Chip Roderer; and sister-in-law:

Sandy Reed.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Elam) whom he married February 14, 1959; his children: Michael (Tammy) Reed and Michelle Roderer; brother: Albert Reed; 6 grandchildren: Ashley Leston, Heather (Brandon) Daum, Chris (Lacey) Reed, Tony (Lindsey) Roderer, Shane (Meagan) Roderer, and Bradley (Jordan) Reed; great-grandchildren: Alexis McManes, Landen and Leiah Kirkbride, Brantley, Bronson and Brailee Reed, Wyatt and

Gavin Daum, Kinsley, Mason, Mia, Kaden, Nolan, and Greyson Roderer; and a great-great-granddaughter: Milani Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kenny retired from Super Valu after 36 years. He loved to fish and hunt. He was also a great baseball player and enjoyed sports. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a wonderful human being and his sense of

humor will be missed.

Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, September 22nd at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with

Pastor William "Hoss" Prater officiating. Visitation will be held 11 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ELLIS, Kenneth
2
COTRILL, Jessica
3
DRESHER, James
4
SYMONS, Joretta
5
ZIMMER, Melva
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top