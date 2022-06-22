springfield-news-sun logo
Age 78, of Dunnville, KY, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home in

Kentucky. He was born on March 20, 1944, in Oneida, KY, the son of the late George and Oma (nee Webb) Reed. He married Mattie Mae Reed on

September 4, 1965, and she

preceded him in death after 50 years of devoted marriage on December 21, 2015. Don

retired from Mosler Safe Co.

after many years of service. He also owned Tootsie Pop

Grocery Store and Westside Furniture. He is survived by two children Timothy (Jenny) Reed and Tonya Loh; six foster

children; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three sisters Hilda Robinson, Della White, and Arletta (Joe) Reumann; and one daughter-in-law Melanie Reed. He was

also preceded in death by his son Charles Reed; five brothers Preacher Reed, Bart Reed, Rank Reed, Bud Reed, and Maynard Reed. Visitation will be on Monday, June 27, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Robert Maggard officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

