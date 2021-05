In Loving Memoryof



Margi Y. Reece



10/7/1977 - 5/28/1995



"A BUD"





A Bud, barely a bloom. Justbeginning to open theirpetals to the sun's light of hope. A smile unceasingly blanketed their soul. Unaware of the horror untold. A bud, barely a bloom. Cut down,ravaged by Society's thorns. Youth frozen in time. All who beheld The bud's beauty, Mourns.Your spirit and smile will always be etched in our memories.